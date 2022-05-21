Disney Villains Reign Supreme with New Funko Funkoween Reveals

It is the year of Disney Villains as Funko announces another sinister wave of Pops for Funkoween. At long last, Disney Villains reign supreme as Funko debuts a massive set of Pops featuring some of your favorite characters. Pops were not the only things showcased as another Dynamic Connection Pop Set will be dropping along with a Villains Train Set. All of the classic villains make a return with a big highlight on Maleficent (like usual) with surprising debuts with Lady Tremaine, Evil Queen, and Captain Hook. This set of Funkoween reveals consists of:

Deluxe: Disney- Hades (Hot Topic Exclusive) 1st of 6

Disney Villains Train

Maleficent Evil Queen Captain Hook Ursula Cruella



Maleficent Pop! & Tee – Diamond Collection – Target Exclusive

Hades w/ Chess Set – Target Exclusive

Maleficent Dragon Mode – Jumbo Sized Pop

Maleficent Dragon Mode – Jumbo Sized Pop – Glow in the Dark Variant – Amazon Exclusive

Maleficent

Maleficent – Black Light Variant – Hot Topic Exclusive

Dr. Facilier

Dr. Facilier – Black Light Variant – Hot Topic Exclusive

Captain Hook

Captain Hook – Black Light Variant – Hot Topic Exclusive

Evil Queen

Ursula

Cruella

Evil Queen in Throne

Lady Tremaine

Now, this is a line of Pops that I can easily get behind, and I love how they covered most of the Disney Villains. I am glad to see the return of Dr. Facilier, as well as some love for Captain Hook. The dynamic bases on each this is a nice welcome for fans and easily adds more character to each Pop. Besides the single Pops, the Hot Topic Exclusive connecting Disney Villains Train is interesting, and I am just obsessed with the train car that Funko put the Evil Queen in. That Poison Apple sculpt is just captivating and each Pop in that set will be fun to connect and showcase. All of these Disney Villains Pops is up for pre-order right here and here. Be sure to check each retrospective site for retailer exclusives and stay tuned for more Funko Funkoween reveals as they come.