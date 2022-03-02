Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Funko Pops Revealed

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is still a couple of months away, but Funko has revealed their first wave of Pop Vinyls for the film. As a massive Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, Funko is one of the best companies to dish out some great MCU collectibles. This new wave of Doctor Strange Pops shows exactly what I am talking about with a huge lineup of characters. Newcomers America Chavez, Sara, Master Mordo, Rintrah, and a variety of Multiverse versions of Strange will be heading our way. There will even be a couple of retailer exclusives getting releases featuring the Doctor with metallic, meditation, and even the debut of Defender Strange. Collectors can check out the entire wave of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Pops below:

As you can see above, this wave of Marvel Pops also will include the 1000th Pops to be made under the Pop Marvel line. This #1000 Pop will consist of a Chase as well, giving the infamous Doctor his very first Pop Chase and giving Marvel fans in his sweet blue Astral Projection form. As far are MCU Pop debuts this is an excellent wave of Pop to get revealed for the Multiverse of Madness and only helps hype what the movie holds for us. After the latest trailer Multiverse of Madness is about to be absolutely bonkers, and I am all for it. I have pulled away from collectors Funko Pops, but I will come out of retirement to snag up some Pop versions of the Illuminati when they finally hit screens. Pre-orders for all of the common Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness Pops are all already available right here with a June 2022 release. Stay tuned for more Multiverse of Madness collectibles in the coming months, and prepare your wallets for those Hot Toys.