Hasbro Releases the Red Hulk with A Brave New World Marvel Legend

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get bigger and Hasbro is already to dish out some brand new Marvel Legends for the film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty chaotic since the ending of The Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame. New heroes are trying to find their place in this new universe without Iron Man and the original Avengers. However, all hope is not lost as new heroes are rising to the occasion including Sam Wilson, once known as Falcon. Sam is now Captain American and is ready for a Brave New World, but he is not alone. Not only will this new MCU film introduce Sam as the red, white, and blue Avenger, but a new Hulk has arrived, with Thunderbolt Ross finally embracing his rage.

The Red Hulk is here, and Hasbro is putting him into the spotlight with collectors as he gets his very new Marvel Legends figure. This angry brute is ready for anything with an extra pair of hands and a secondary head sculpt. It is unsure what the Red Hulk's role is in Captain America: Brave New World, but we are excited to find out. Pre-orders for this Marvel Legends Deluxe release are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $39.99 with a February 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Captain America: Brave New World Red Hulk

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Red Hulk from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Red Hulk and other Marvel action figures (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

DELUXE DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: This figure, standing at nearly 9 inches tall, features over 20 points of articulation and deco inspired by Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World

DELUXE ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Red Hulk action figure comes with 3 accessories, including an alternate head

WINDOW BOX PACKAGING: Display the MCU on your shelf with collectible window box packaging

COLLECT THEM ALL: Look for more Legends collectibles to build a Captain America 6 inch action figure collection on your shelf

