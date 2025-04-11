Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999) Turns Up the Heat with Hiya Toys

Juice up your kaiju collection with a new release from Hiya Toys as they unveil their new Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999)

This exclusive 7" tall action figure pays homage to Toho's Millennium Series classic.

The figure features detailed textures, interchangeable hands, and dynamic articulation.

Pre-order this striking collectible for $51.99 at local comic shops or online today.

Godzilla 2000: Millennium marked a new era for the King of the Monsters by launching Toho's Millennium Series. This new era of kaiju films would go on to reintroduce Godzilla to both Japanese and international audiences after the controversial 1998 American film. Godzilla 2000: Millennium follows a team of scientists who are part of the Godzilla Prediction Network as they track the legendary monster across Japan. However, when a mysterious ancient UFO is discovered underwater and reactivates, it absorbs data from Godzilla in an attempt to evolve into a powerful creature named Orga. As the alien threat arrives, Godzilla rises up to become humanity's unexpected defender once again.

Just like previous Toho films, Millennium would return to practical effects and suitmation along with a dash of CGI. This destructive force of nature and design now returns to Hiya Toys as they unveil their next Exquisite Basic figure, standing 7" tall with multiple points of articulation. Godzilla is juiced up for this new Heat Ray release, which adds a new firey orange-red deco to his dorsal fins. The king will come with a pair of swappable hands along with a heat-ready effect, which will be perfect for striking down Orga. Releasing as a Previews Exclusive, fans will be able to pre-order one of these beauties at their Local Comic Book Store and online for $51.99.

Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999) – Hiya Toys

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Heat Ray King of the Monsters from Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999) roars into the Hiya Toys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! Standing approximately 7" tall, this detailed action figure captures Godzilla's menacing presence with fierce eyes, aged claws and teeth, and deep green textured skin. His vivid orange-red dorsal fins crafted from clear parts with fiery flair, while multiple points of articulation allow for dynamic posing. Recreate iconic scenes with included accessories: 2 interchangeable hands and a powerful Heat Ray effect part. A must-have for kaiju collectors and fans of Godzilla's millennium-era rampage!"

