Dr. Squatch Debuts New Collab Driving In New Ford Tough Scents

Take yourself on a drive to new scents as Dr. Squatch brings the world of Ford to your shower with some impressive new scents

Article Summary Dr. Squatch and Ford team up for limited-edition bar soaps inspired by rugged Ford vehicles.

Two new scents: Bronco Bricc for adventurous exfoliation and F-150 Tough Scrub for deep clean.

Crafted with 98–100% natural origin ingredients and hardworking exfoliants like sand and corn cob.

Buy F-150 Tough Scrub for a chance to win a Ford F-150 in the Dr. Squatch Ford Sweepstakes.

Dr. Squatch has just announced a bold new collaboration with Ford, introducing not one but two limited-edition bar soaps inspired by the rugged spirit of America's most iconic vehicles. Built for adventure-seekers and weekend warriors, these soaps are crafted with 98–100% natural origin ingredients with no harsh chemicals found in other generic personal care products. Formulated specifically for men, each bar features hardworking ingredients and bold scents that reflect the attitude of the Ford vehicles they honor.

Driving in first is the Bronco Bricc, which is packed with sand for a gritty rub and blue agave extract for hydration. It is perfect for washing off trail dust after a day off-roading. Meanwhile, the F-150 Tough Scrub uses corn cob powder and pumice to power through grime, echoing the durability and strength of Ford's legendary pickup. This collaboration brings together the best of both worlds: Dr. Squatch's natural, high-performance grooming with Ford's legacy of toughness and freedom. Whether you're hitting the mountains or the worksite, these soaps are built to leave you clean, refreshed, and ready for the road ahead. Clean never smelled so legendary.

The F-150 Tough Scrub and Bronco Bricc are available in a Rugged & Ready 2-Pack and Rugged & Ready 4-Pack, with solo bars being sold to subscribers. To make things even better, every purchase of the F-150 Tough Scrub between 7/22/2025 and 8/24/2025 gives one entry into Dr. Squatch's Ford F-150 Sweepstakes with a chance to win a brand-new Ford F-150! Get yours online and in-store now to smell Ford Tough.

Smell Ford Tough with Two New Dr. Squatch Bars

Kickstart your clean with the bold and earthy fragrance of F-150 Tough Scrub. Designed to tackle dirt and grime head on, this powerhouse is crafted with natural corn cob powder and pumice to keep you fresh and ready for whatever the road brings next.

Rev up your shower with Bronco Bricc, an homage to the adventurous spirit of the Ford Bronco™. Wash away the day's dust with natural ingredients like Sand for turbo-charged exfoliation and hydrating Blue Agave Extract, while scents of Oregon Pine and American Cedar will leave you buckling up for your next off-road adventure.

