Build Your Own Pet with the LEGO Icons Golden Retriever Puppy Set

Better get the puppy chow ready as a new LEGO Icons set has arrived with the cute and cuddly Golden Retriever Puppy set

Article Summary Build a lifelike Golden Retriever puppy with the new 2,102-piece LEGO Icons set designed for adult builders.

Features include a poseable head, ears, tail, and front paw, plus swappable tongue for extra cute expressions.

Stands 11.5" tall when finished and makes the perfect companion for the LEGO Icons Tuxedo Cat in your collection.

Available for pre-order now at $139.99 with a scheduled LEGO Store release in February 2026.

Get ready for a new friendly face at home as LEGO Icons has just unveiled its new Golden Retriever Puppy set. This detailed, display-focused building set is designed especially for adult LEGO fans and dog lovers. Coming in at 2,102 pieces, builders can construct a lifelike golden retriever puppy using thousands of carefully designed bricks. LEGO was sure to capture the Golden Retriever breed's soft features, adorable expression, and playful personality. When finished, the puppy will stand 11.5" tall and will be poseable, with a movable head, ears, tail, and front paw.

A nice set of small details is also featured with the puppy's collar, medallion, and even the optional tongue, for more poses. This set will pair well with the previous LEGO Icons Tuxedo Cat, adding a new brick-built pet to your growing collection. Unlike the 101 Dalmatians puppy, the Golden Retriever can only be featured in a sitting position, but the swappable tongue and paw are a nice touch. Pre-orders are already live for the LEGO Icons Golden Retriever Puppy on the LEGO Store for $139.99 and a February 2026 release.

LEGO Icons Golden Retriever Puppy

"Enjoy a heartwarming project with the LEGO® Icons Golden Retriever Puppy (11384) model building kit for adults. This posable animal figure captures the charm of the much-loved dog breed, making it a must-have for animal lovers and golden retriever enthusiasts. Pose the puppy figure's head, ears, and tail, and lift its front paw to create a variety of endearing expressions."

"Open its mouth to reveal rows of small white teeth and insert the pink tongue to add even more character. Finished with a colorful collar and medallion, this cute LEGO dog makes an adorable display for any space. Use the LEGO Builder app to zoom, rotate in 3D, track your progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions, while saving and tracking progress – all from the app. This building set contains 2,102 pieces."

