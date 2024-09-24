Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Expand Their Street Fighter II Roster with Major Guile

Jada Toys is back and is expanding their Street Fighter II collection with anotehr skilled fighter with USAF Major Guile

Article Summary Jada Toys expands its Street Fighter II collection with the detailed 1:12 scale action figure of Major Guile.

Guile, from Street Fighter II, joins the Jada Toys roster, donning his iconic military fatigues and dog tags.

The figure includes an extra head, comb hand, and special attack effect for Guile's powerful Sonic Boom.

Pre-orders are live for $24.99, with a Q4 2024 release, capturing Guile's essence for fans and collectors.

Jada Toys is back as they continue to build up their roster from the sensational Capcom fighting game Street Fighter. A new fighter has arrived as Guile is ready to fight for vengeance, and freedom kicks his way in from Street Fighter II, which debuted back in 1991. As a disciplined U.S. Air Force Major, Guile has his own personal mission to accomplish as he sets out to avenge his friend Charlie Nash, who happened to be killed by the villainous M. Bison. Guile will do what he can to take down this big bad, and Jada Toys now brings him to life in glorious 6" detail and in an arcade machine themed box. Guile is featured in his signature military fatigues along with dog tags, and flat-top haircut. He will come with a few accessories, like an extra head, a hand with his comb, and a fighting effect to capture his special attack, the Sonic Boom. Pre-orders are already live online at most retailers for $24.99, and he is set for a Q4 2024 release.

Street Fighter II Guile 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"Step into the world of Street Fighter II with the Ultra Street Fighter II Guile 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys. This meticulously crafted collectible action figure brings one of the most iconic characters from the Street Fighter series to life. As a Major in the United States Air Force, Guile is on a mission to bring down the criminal organization Shadaloo and uncover the fate of his best friend Charlie Nash."

"This 1:12 scale action figure is expertly crafted and perfectly captures Guile's stoic demeanor with excellent articulation, allowing you to recreate his signature moves and poses from the game. Whether you're posing him in preparation for a final showdown or in the midst of battle; this figure brings the action to life with exceptional detail – from Sonic Boom to his acrobatic Flash Kick."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!