Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Classics 6" Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) is more popular than ever as the game started to arrive in the mainstream with shows like Stranger Things. We are even getting a brand new Dungeons & Dragons live-action movie starring Chris Pine. It looks like Hasbro even has a surprise for nostalgic D&D fans as they announce their new Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Classics 6" figure line! That is right; adventures await a group of friends who are transported to a new world of fantasy and danger. The wave currently consists of Hank, Diana, and even a 2-pack featuring Bobby and Uni. New non-window card back designs are featured with incredible artwork that fans of the 80s series will love. Each Dungeon and Dragons figure are packed with animated detail, an exclusive die, and accessories. These are figures that D&D fans have been waiting for, and they are priced at $24.99 and should be up at most retailers but have arrived first at Target. Collectors can find Hank here, Diana here, and Bobby here!

"Hey, look! A Dungeons & Dragons toy! These 6-inch-scale Cartoon Classics figures will have you saying "Wow, neat!" before you're figuratively transported to realms of danger and adventure (because imagination!)… and these collectible figures are transported to your shelf by you buying them and bringing them home."

6-INCH SCALE ACTION FIGURES: Featuring premium deco & design inspired by the classic cartoon, along with character-inspired accessories



INCLUDES EXCLUSIVE D&D DICE SET: Because we all love dice, right? You'll need this D8 to roll for damage on your awesome 5E longbow (just like Hank!), or just to look cool next to your matching D20

INSPIRED BY D&D 80S CARTOON: When a bunch of kids head to the amusement park they take the ride of their lives and end up in the realm of Dungeons & Dragons



THE WORLD'S GREATEST ROLEPLAYING GAME: D&D has been delighting nerds, gamers, and voice actors for almost 50 years. These collector figures bring a piece of D&D history to your shelf

ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D CLASSIC FIGURES: Each sold separately. Subject to availability.