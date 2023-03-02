Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Owlbear Arrives at Hasbro Coming right out of the brand new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Hasbro brings the power of the Owlbear to life

Hasbro is already preparing fans for the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with plenty of collectibles. From Dicelings to action figures, NERF blasters, and so much more, D&D fans will have their hands full. While the Dicelings have been stealing the show, Hasbro has just dropped a beastly figure for their new line of 6" figures. The Owlbear has been unleashed with a mighty new figure that comes in at 9" tall when standing Swappable hands will be included along Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves fans to display her in standing and all-four positions. The Owlbear is packed with detail and will be a fun figure for any fan to bring home for $44.99. Be sure to put in a pre-order for her right here and snag up the other 6" figures as well including a Gelatinous Cube.

Unleash the Might of the Owlbear with Hasbro

Beware the Owlbear! This 6-inch-scale collectible is a perfect addition to any fans Dungeons & Dragons collection. Featuring 2 additional bear paws, so the figure can be posed on all fours or standing up on 2 legs, the Owlbear/Doric action figure will look menacingly protective in your display, looming over your other Golden Archive figures. Figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.

OPEN THE DOORS TO THE GOLDEN ARCHIVE. These 6-inch scale, premium action figures and collectibles are inspired by Dungeons & Dragons lore and entertainment from nearly 50 years. Featuring the deco, articulation, and poseability one expects from Hasbro collectible figures with the characters, classes, and species you love from D&D.

Includes: Figure and 2 accessories.

6-INCH SCALE OWLBEAR/DORIC: Imagine the shapeshifting Tiefling Druid protecting the natural world as an Owlbear with this 6-inch action figure

2 ADDITIONAL PAWS: This Owlbear/Doric toy comes with 2 additional bear paws, so fans can pose their figure on all fours or standing up on 2 legs, with an impressive height of 9 inches

INSPIRED BY THE DUNGEONS & DRAGONS MOVIE: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves may have dungeons and dragons. We won't tell. Spoilers!

IS IT A GOOD D&D GIFT FOR BOYS, MEN, GIRLS, WOMEN, AND ALSO EVERYONE?: We can't brag (really, we can't) but this 6-inch scale Owlbear/Doric figure may tickle the fancy of the D&D fans in your life

ROLL A PERCEPTION CHECK TO FIND MORE D&D GOLDEN ARCHIVE FIGURES: More 6-inch action figures means more D&D gifts. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.