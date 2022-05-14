Elvira Gets The Tribute She Deserves With New NECA Figure

Elvira is a horror icon like no other, and these last couple of years, it feels like people are starting to really recognize how important she is to the genre. Cassandra Peterson is one of the nicest people in the world, and the fact that after all these years is still going and thriving is so awesome; and to help celebrate her amazing career, NECA has a new figure out on shelves. To say this figure is anticipated is an understatement. I run a comic store in my real life, and we got more preorders for this figure than any other release n the last two years. An early release Signature Edition released to Target as part of their Haul-A-Thon earlier in 2022 sold out pretty much instantly. NECA sent us over the regular version of Elvira to take a look at, and boy, is she going to be popular.

Elvira Is A Top Ten Figure For 2022, For Sure

The box for this release is very similar to other NECA-style figures, but it feels very sinister this time. It's a campy sinister for sure, but I will be curious to see what happens with these releases if and when they have to use less plastic ala Hasbro. I hope that is not anytime soon, though, as I will always love how nice a NECA window box looks MOC. As always, the figure is on full display, as Elvira and all her accessories are shown off, while on the back, there is some fun figure photography. A perfect MOC release; for those who collect that way, you can stop there.

Man, when you open Elvira, though, she really shines. I would be hard-pressed to think of a more pristine likeness NECA has ever done, and that is saying something with how stellar their work has been. I love how they captured her big hair; the dress is spot on, though here is my only complaint. When posing her, it slips off her chest quite easily. It straightens out fine, but more than once, moving around her limbs exposed her chest, and I didn't realize it while taking pics. Aside from the myriad of poses you can use to the really neat accessories, this figure shines completely. I love that goblet, and both could even be used in figure dioramas as well.

This is one of the better figures you can buy this year and a must for NECA and horror collectors. Elvira is one of the icons of horror, right up there with anyone as far as I am concerned. Everyone should own this, as it is action figure perfection. You can find her in stores now or snag an order online.