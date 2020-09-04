Elvis has Entered the Building with New Pop Vinyls from Funko

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll is back and this Hound Dog is ready to rock any fans collection. Funko has announced a new wave of Elvis Pop Vinyls that showcase a couple of major moments in the King's life. There will be four Pops that fans Can't Help Falling In Love with and one of them is a retailer exclusive. First up is Jailhouse Rock Elvis Presley that everybody in the old cell block will have to have. Unlike previous Elvis Pops, these will feature new sculpts and molds giving the King a more dynamic look. The Jailhouse Pop does have him in his Jailhouse Rock outfit and he is in a dance motion which has him All Shook Up. Next, it is time for a Moonlight Swim as we travel to the Island of Love for the 1961 Blue Hawaii Elvis Presley. This Funko Pop is packed with adorable detail and shows of the King in his outfit right from the cover of his album. SO catch a Hawaiian Sunset and enjoy Slicin' Sand as this will be a great addition to any fans rockin' collection.

Last but not least, we are traveling back to 1968 for the Comeback Special with not one but two Pops that are tired of talking. It is A Little Less Conversion with these two Elvis Funko Pops with a standard and a Diamond Glitter version. Don't Be Cruel on this Entertainment Earth exclusive version as he is A Big Hunk O' Love and ready to melt your hearts with his smooth voice. All four of these Elvis Presley Funko Pops are set to release in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live. Surrender into your urges and buy this new wave of figures here. These Pops will create some serious Burning Love into any fan's music collection so make sure you Don't miss out on these.

"Coming Soon: Pop! Rocks: Elvis Presley. Pre-order today! Entertainment Earth Exclusive here."