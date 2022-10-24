Embrace Cobra Kai's Eagle Fang Karate with Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys have seemingly slid under the radar with their newest Cobra Kai action figure release. The latest season of Cobra Kai was nothing less than spectacular, and we already all want more. Johnny Lawrence has been the focus of this show, and I would have it any other way; seeing The Karate Kid's story through a different eye is something special. While Cobar Kai might not be his dojo anymore, Johnny has risen to the occasion and pulled from fire from the kitchen with Eagle Fang Karate. His deadly fists and kicks nature have been implemented into his new dojo, and now fans can bring their Sensei home.

Diamond Select Toys gives Johnny a new Eagle Fang Karate shirt with their newest figure that will surely kick some ass. This surprising figure is nothing special, but it carries the heart of the Cobra Kai series with it, and it will be a fun new figure for any Karate Kid collector. The Johnny Lawrence (Eagle Fang) Action Figure is priced at $29.99 and can be found right here for purchase. Be sure to snag up some of the other Karate Kid figures from Diamond Select Toys as well, like the very slick VHS packaged versions.

Nothing Can Stop the Power of Eagle Fang Karate

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Bite like an eagle! Johnny Lawrence returns to the Cobra Kai action figure line in his all-new Eagle Fang uniform! With a stylin’ new shirt and a headband on, the karate master is ready to launch his new dojo in this Previews-exclusive action figure! Standing approximately 7 inches tall with over 16 points of articulation, this dynamic action figure features interchangeable hands and a variety of accessories, all packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Rocco Tartamella and Chris Dahlberg!"