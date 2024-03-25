Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Amazon Prime, mafex, the boys

Grab a Fresca with The Deep with His New The Boys MAFEX Figure

Medicom is back with a new assortment of action figures from their popular MAFEX line including more characters from The Boys

Article Summary Dive into your collection with The Deep's new MAFEX figure from Medicom based on The Boys series.

Complete with various expressions and accessories, The Deep MAFEX figure is set for a 2025 release.

Joining Medicom's The Boys line, The Deep's figure features articulation and meticulous detailing.

Pre-orders are available for the $109.99 figure, adding to your assembly of The Seven.

The Deep is back the Seven, and now he can come to your collection as Medicom debuts their latest MAFEX figure. Coming to life from The Boys TV Series on Amazon Prime, this aquatic hero is ready for redemption and some Fresca. Featuring his appearances in Seasons 1 & 2, collectors will be ready to get wet and wild with The Deep. This MAFEX release is nicely crafted and will give The Boys fans another member of the Seven to build up their collection. The Deep will come with a nice set of accessories which will incur three different head sculpts with standard and smiling expressions, along with a shaved haircut version. Besides swappable hands, this aquatic hero will come with a soda can and an electric razor, and oddly enough, no octopus side kicks.

The Deep is surely a controversial hero after his opening acts with Starlight, but he is ready for redemption and comes in at $109.99. This marks the sixth release of The Boys to arrive from Medicom with Starlight, Homelander, Black Noir, Billy Butcher, and upcoming figure Solider Boy. It's only a matter of time for Maeve and Hughie to join the fun, so be sure to snag up the other figures while you're at it. Pre-orders are already live online, with this member of the Seven set to release in February 2025.

The Boys MAFEX No.237 The Deep

"From the smash hit TV series The Boys comes the next entry in the fan favorite MAFEX line: The Deep! An aquatic superhero and member of The Seven, this figure features premium articulation and detail that will please any fan of the show. Order yours today and expand your The Boys collection!"

Product Features

6.29 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the TV series, The Boys

Part of the MAFEX series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

The Deep figure

3 Alternate heads

Alternate hands

Electric razor

Pop can

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!