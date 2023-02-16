Embrace the Quantumania with LEGO's New Ant-Man Construction Figure A new adventure awaits Ant-Man as he enters the Quantum Realm and LEGO brings him to life with their latest Construction figure

Early screenings of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here, giving Marvel fans the first film of Phase 5. Kang is finally here, and it is up to Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and his daughter Cassie to save the day. LEGO is ready to help fans enter the Quantum Realm with their latest Marvel Studios set with the Ant-Man Construction Figure. Coming in at 289 pieces, this 9.5" tall figure comes to life with the articulated ability and even features a mini The Wasp figure. From moveable fingers, body, arms, legs, and everything in between, LEGO fans get to build their own action figure. This beauty will be a fun addition for any Ant-Man fan, and the set comes in at $29.99 with a May 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live, but LEGO fans can find Scott right here and be sure to watch Quantumania this weekend!

LEGO Enters the Quantum Realm with New Buildable Figure

"Put the star of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania into the hands of kids aged 8+ with the LEGO® Marvel Ant-Man Construction Figure (76256). Standing over 9.5 in. (24 cm) tall, this fully jointed, buildable toy lets kids take Marvel movie action wherever they go. The fully articulated Ant-Man Construction Figure also comes with a microfigure of The Wasp, the Super Hero's companion in the movie, who attaches to Ant-Man's arm. When they're not engaged in exciting adventures together, the authentically detailed figures look great on display."

Treat Ant-Man movie fans – Put the star of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania into kids' hands with this LEGO® Marvel Ant-Man Construction Figure (76256)

A Marvel Super Hero of their own – Kids assemble the 289 pieces to create a fully jointed, movie-accurate Ant-Man Construction Figure. The set also includes a microfigure of The Wasp

Endless hands-on adventures – All parts of the buildable Ant-Man are articulated, so kids can move, position and pose the figure just like the real thing

Gift for kids – Give this hands-on play figure to a young Super Hero aged 8 and up as a birthday, holiday or just-because treat

Go-anywhere fun – Standing over 9.5 in. (24 cm) tall, the flexible figure is both sizable and conveniently portable