Hot Toys Celebrate 25 Years of Toy Story with New Cosbi Line

Hot Toys has really been showing their love for Toy Story lately as they unveil et another 25th Anniversary collectible. This time we are getting a new set of Cosbi mystery figures that capture some iconic toys from throughout the franchise. Cosbi figures are Hot Toys Mystery Minis but with their unique Cosbaby design and will feature connectable bases. There are a total of 9 Toy Story figures fans can collect with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens, Lotso, Gabby Gabby, Benson, Ducky & Bunny, and Bo Peep. Sadly, no Toy Story 2 characters are in this set of figures, and I would have loved to acquire a Cosbi Zurg. However, this set of Cosbi figures from Hot Toys does have an exclusive figure that has not been revealed, so figures crossed. These adorable figures are great mystery toys to own, and they will be available at only select markets, so keep your eyes out overseas as well as through Sideshow Collectibles here for all your Hot Toys needs.

"We've got new friends to join our Hot Toys Cosbi collection for fun adventures! Based on the fans beloved Toy Story, Hot Toys is presenting the most heartwarming Cosbi collection depicting the loveable toy characters as unique miniature collectibles! Toy Story Cosbi collection features characters in their iconic outfits and expressions, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Lotso, Gabby Gabby, Benson, Aliens, Ducky & Bunny and an exclusive version Cosbi."

"Each random package box includes a 7.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. Let the Toy Story fun begin with Hot Toys Cosbi now!"