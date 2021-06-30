Enchant Your Loki Collection With Sylvie Pops From Funko

Loki has been an actual thrill ride so far as the God of Mischief explores the TVA and their ongoing mystery. Just like previous Marvel Studios television series that hit Disney+, many companies are waiting to reveal their collectible to avoid spoilers. This is an excellent way to give fellow fans time to watch the newest Loki episode. Funko has been joining in on the patience game with their Loki Pp wave as well with new reveals each week, and so far, we have seen a Loki Variant, Mobius, Ravonna Renslayer with Miss Minutes, and Amazon Exclusive Hunter B-15. The Funko fun continues for Loki fans as they have revealed not one but two different Sylvie Pop Vinyls.

Capturing her first appearance look, this alternate version of Loki is up to her own schemes, and no one will get in her way. Both Pops feature the same mold; however, one of them will have glow in the dark effect and is set as a retailer exclusive. Sylvie is easily one of the biggest breakout characters in Loki, and these Pops will be very hot, especially that glowing variant. Both Pops will show off her broken horned crown as she holds a dagger in her hand, awaiting anything that comes her way. The glow in the dark version will be a Walmart exclusive, and she has green eyes and a green dagger to show off that enchanting power of hers. Both figures are set to release in late July, and both are up for pre-order already with her common at a variety of retailers like here and the glowing Sylvie coming from Walmart right here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Loki Pop Vinyls as well to make sure your complete the set for your Marvel Cinematic Universe collection.

Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, loki, marvel