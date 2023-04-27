Enso Rings Brings Their Harry Potter Collection to Barnes & Noble Feel the magic of your favorite Hogwarts House from Harry Potter with the help of Enso Rings as their silicone rings arrive in stores

There has been a lot of Harry Potter news lately as HBO Max unveils a new live-action TV Series is in the works. It is unclear if this is good or bad news, but no matter what, the original Harry Potter movie saga will be waiting for fans. For Witches and Muggles alike who want to start showing off their Harry Potter fandom right now, then Enso Rings is here to help. Enso Rings creates some exceptional silicone jewelry with nicely etched designs, and their have their very own Harry Potter Collection. These rings used to be only found online, but something magical has happed as the collection is now available at 100 Barnes & Noble retail locations nationwide! Show off your favorite Hogwarts House with Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Gryffindor, or celebrate the Deathly Hallows with one of these five rings. They are offered in a variety of sizes and can be purchased solo or in a whole set. Harry Potter fans can check out the collection here and grab them in Barnes & Noble today!

The Magic of Harry Potter Right on Your Finger

"The Harry Potter Collection includes the silver and emerald Slytherin™ ring for the cunning and ambitious. The silver and sapphire Ravenclaw™ for the clever and ever-learning. The gold and black Hufflepuff™ for the loyal and true. The gold and ruby Gryffindor™ for the bold, daring and courageous and the black pearl Deathly Hallow™ ring. Each ring features a distinctly themed laser-etched design and retails for $44.99 each."

"Barnes & Noble is a great gathering place for fans of the Harry Potter series, so having Enso Rings' Harry Potter Collection available for purchase provides a stylish new way to express their devotion to the series," said Aaron Dalley, CEO and Co-Founder, Enso Rings. "We're excited for fans to level up their style and show their love to the Wizarding World™ franchise with the premium silicone rings."

The Harry Potter Collection of rings are comfortable and safe allowing consumers to display their connection to the Wizarding World any time and in any activity. Since the rings are made of premium silicone, there is no chance of ring avulsion. All Enso Rings are designed to move and flex with your finger or break away before an injury happens.