Enter the 100 Acre Woods with Winnie the Pooh and Hot Toys Cosbi

Hot Toys is back with a new and adorable set of Winnie the Pooh Cosbi figures that feature the whole gang and are as sweet as honey

Hot Toys is taking a stroll into the 100 Acre Woods with their new Winnie the Pooh Cosbi Collection. Get your honey pots ready as adventure awaits this summer with Winnie the Pooh and the gang. Nine figures are featured here, with one being a Mystery Cosbi. The set will feature two versions of Piglet(fishing and raincoat), two different Eeyore's (fishing and missing tail), two versions of Tigger (umbrella and fishing), and three versions of Winnie the Pooh with fishing, climbing, and a mystery flocked variant. Each Cosbi is packed with detail, with stands 3" tall and will come in a foil back while being randomly packaged. These minis are as sweet as honey, and all things Hot Toys can be found here.

Winnie The Pooh – Winnie The Pooh Cosbi Collection

"Sometimes we just need a mini getaway to the Hundred Acre Wood to get us through the day. Today, Hot Toys is delighted to drop the cutest Winnie The Pooh Cosbi Collection. Let's find out how Winnie the Pooh and his pals have fun in the Hundred Acre Wood! Fishing! Winnie the Pooh and his pals love fishing! The pooh bear puts on a bucket hat walking to the lake with a fishing rod on his shoulder. Meanwhile, piglet squeeze himself to the bucket and starts it immersive fishing experience. Being quiet might get you more fish, look at Eeyore staring at the water patiently."

"Apparently Tigger has caught a big fish! Don't spill the water out! When it rains in the Hundred Acre Wood, Piglet wears a yellow raincoat and rain hat, he is ready to play in the puddle! On the other hand, Tigger enjoys the rain and uses the umbrella as his boat to venture through the land. Eeyore must have lost his tail during the fun time in the Hundred Acre Wood! Lastly we see the happy Pooh bear climbing over the fence and a velvet hair Pooh to recreate its fluffy appearance sitting on a log with its name as mystery cosbi!"

