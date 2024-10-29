Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: netflix, RSVLTS, stranger things

Enter the UpsideDown with RSVLTS New Stranger Things Collection

RSVLTS is embracing the Upside Down and taking on a new adventure with the Hellfire Club as they debut a new Stranger Things collection

Article Summary Explore the Upside Down with RSVLTS's new Stranger Things button-down collection and relive the '80s horror adventure.

Featuring six themed shirts, including fan favorites like "Most Metal Ever!" and Limited Edition "Strange Beginning".

Dive into Hawkins High with the Class of '86 bomber jacket, topped off with a reversible Hellfire Club look.

Find exclusive pieces like Demogorgon Dad Hat for any Stranger Things fan, in sizes XS to 4XL at RSVLTS.com.

RSVLTS just dropped a new collection that will transport you straight to Hawkins, Indiana, and into the Upside Down. Watch out for Vecna as a new Stranger Things collection here that is packed with all the nostalgia, horror, and adventure you crave! It is loaded with pieces that scream both '80s small-town charm and hair-raising supernatural terror, with six themed button-downs that are perfect for repping the Upside Down. This set consists of:

Something is Coming A delightful revisit to Stranger Things Season 1 in comfy fashion.

Dimensions Collide The 80s collide with a wicked design that transports you to Hawkin, IN.

Demongarden Is that a flower or a deadly monster from a nightmare realm?

R…U…N… Decay your wardrobe with a Demogorgon design that is to die for.

Most Metal Ever! Eddie Muson shreds the unknown, and his life depends on it…

Strange Beginning (Limited Edition) The infamous title sequence brought to our dimension…



All of these will surely make you look as cool as Steve Harrington, but that is not all, as this collection also features more Stranger Things fun. Two crewnecks are also included, with a quick stop for some Scoops Ahoy as well as the Hawkins gift shop. But if Hawkins High was always your dream alma mater, you're in luck: there's a Hawkins High School Class of 86' bomber jacket along with the Gimme an H! Crewneck Sweatshirt! Both will keep you cozy and hopefully keep the Demogorgon off your trail.

If you need more after-school fun, then the jacket is also reversible with a Hellfire Club side, and pair it with the Demogorgon Dad Hat to surely help you roll that D20. This is an impressive collection that is sure to please any subtle or die-hard Stranger Things fans. From trips to the Upside Down, Hawkins High, and even the bloodthirsty Demongrogon, RSVLTS has covered all and will be offered in sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. The button-downs will be available in classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizing, and everything is live right on RSVLTS.com now!

