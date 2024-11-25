Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: pcs, the crow

Eric Draven Lives as PCS Unveils New 1:3 The Crow Diorama Statue

Eric Draven has returned from the dead as PCS has unveiled their latest 1:3 scale statue with horrors of the The Crow

Article Summary PCS unveils a stunning 1:3 scale statue of Eric Draven from The Crow, celebrating revenge and redemption.

Limited to 300 Standard and 150 Deluxe pieces, this 26” statue is a collectible gem for fans of the dark tale.

The Deluxe Edition features a diorama with a moveable crow, guitar, candles, and mask for added authenticity.

The Crow statue captures every detail from Eric's iconic look, making it a must-have for collectors and fans.

PCS is back with a new set of limited-edition statues, including the arrival of Eric Draven from The Crow. Created by James O'Barr, this film tells a dark tale of love and vengeance and follows Eric Draven after he and his fiancée, Shelly, who are brutally murdered by a gang of criminals. However, his story does not end there as one year later, Eric is resurrected by a mystical crow. This crow serves as his supernatural guide, allowing him to exact revenge on those criminals who are responsible for their deaths. Eric now goes on a journey of revenge as he takes on each gang member, uncovering their cruelty and corruption while dealing with the life and love he has lost.

Originally a comic, The Crow gained further fame through the 1994 film adaptation starring Brandon Lee, who tragically died during filming, which only adds to the haunting legacy of this tale. Now The Crow is faithfully recreated by PCS with their latest 1:3 state, which gets a Standard Edition (300 pieces) and Deluxe Edition (150 pieces), standing 26" tall. The stands feature Eric in his full outfit, with the deluxe adding a themed diorama with the moveable crow, guitar, candles, and mask. This statue will fetch a pretty penny, though, with a $1,280 and $1,580 price tag on Sideshow Collectibles with an October 2025 release.

PCS Debuts New 1:3 Scale The Crow Diorama Statue

"The Crow 1:3 scale statue is fully sculpted standing over 26" tall on an environmental base. Depicted in his tattered black duster with arms outstretched at his sides, this beautiful collectible recreates a pivotal scene in the fan-favorite film. Every detail of Eric Draven's makeshift costume is perfectly recreated, from the electric tape wrapped around his hands and torso to his leather pants and unlaced boots. The Crow's portrait and signature black and white face paint have been given special care to bring the tortured anti-hero to vivid life in this must-have statue."

"The Crow 1:3 statue comes with Eric's electric guitar which can be slung over his back to complete the look of this tragic figure. The Deluxe Edition also includes an epic diorama styled base recreating part of the apartment Eric and Shelly shared before tragedy befell the young couple."

