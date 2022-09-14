Exclusive Daredevil Marvel Legends Figure Coming to Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited is Marvel's solution to the modern era by giving fans a digital comic book subscription service. The series can be used all most gadgets, and it offers fans instant access to over 30,000 comics, from older series to modern ones. New comics arrive weekly, and while they do not give you the newest weekly releases, it honestly saves you tons of money instead of buying paper books each week. Every year, Marvel reveals their Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit, enticing new members to join and acquire some unique collectibles and goodies. Last year we got a Kamala Khan in a Spider-Man suit and the Marvel Legends exclusive returns. This year's kit seems to be very attorney focus with love towards She-Hulk and Daredevil.

One of these Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit rewards is a new Marvel Legends Daredevil figure, and he is in his classic first appearance yellow suit. This seems to be a repainted figure from the previous Daredevil legends release, but that yellow deco is slick. Sadly these figures are just placed in a bag and do not get their own packaging; if they did, the $99 yearly subscription fee might be worth it. If you need your Marvel Comics fix, then this might be the time to do it. With Daredevil popping up in She-Hulk soon and in his yellow suit nonetheless, this figure might be a hot item. You can find everything you need to know about the Marvel Unlimited Plus subscription here.

"Now, Marvel Unlimited Plus members will also receive this year's brand-new Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit, an homage to two of Marvel's top attorneys/Super Heroes: the Sensational She-Hulk and the Man Without Fear, AKA Daredevil! This year's kit also features items celebrating the latest stories from Marvel Comics, including the A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY event and Captain America: Sam Wilson's latest turn as the Star-Spangled Avenger. For $99 your first year, join the Marvel Unlimited Plus tier and enjoy additional perks, and these collectibles, for yourself!"

Limited Edition Hasbro Marvel Legends Daredevil figure not available anywhere else!

A.X.E. EVE OF JUDGEMENT (2022) #1 Peach Momoko Variant Comic

Daredevil litho by Romy Jones

Captain America: Sam Wilson's Shield Patch

Classic Daredevil by Skottie Young Pin