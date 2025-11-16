Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Exclusive Mattel Creations Masters of the Universe Red Shadow Debuts

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with some brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figures including a new limited edition release

Article Summary Red Shadow makes his debut as a Masters of the Universe Origins exclusive from Mattel Creations.

First conceptualized by Axel Gimenez, Red Shadow was once an outcast Beast Man from Preternia.

The 5.5-inch action figure features new tooling, 16 articulation points, and unique accessories.

Available November 18 for $22, collectors can only find this Red Shadow on Mattel Creations online.

New Masters of the Universe: Origins figures are here, including a return to Preternia with Mattel Creations. Red Shadow was a Masters of the Universe character that artist Axel Gimenez originally conceptualized for the MOTU Classics line. While the figure was never made for that series, he is getting new life with the 5.5" MOTU Origins toy line. Red Shadow was an outcast from Preternia's Beast Men; his own kind rejected him because of the distinct red marking that covered part of his skin.

His clan believed these markings signaled misfortune, and after his exile, Red Shadow was captured and forced into service by the Great Black Wizard. However, with he arrival and help of Moss Man, Red Shadow defeated the wizard and was freed, pledging himself to King Grayskull. Masters of the Universe collectors can now bring the adventures of Red Shadow to life with this brand-new Club Grayskull exclusive. He is set to arrive exclusively on Mattel Creations on November 18 at 9:00 AM EST for $22, and fans can already view him online.

Masters of the Universe Origins Red Shadow Action Figure

"From the mists of Preternia a masked enigma emerges: the Masters of the Universe Origins Red Shadow action figure. A beast man shunned by his people, Red Shadow was forced to wear a mask and serve the Great Black Wizard until he was freed by Moss Man. The mask remains, but Red Shadow uses his abilities (and included club, dagger, and spear) to fight for King Grayskull."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ Red Shadow™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall, with 16 points of articulation

Newly tooled head and boots

Wields club and wrapped spear, while carrying dagger in his sash sheath

Arrives in updated collector-friendly packaging for in- or out-of-box display

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.

