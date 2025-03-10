Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Exclusive Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 501st Trooper Figure Revealed

Walmart Collector Con arrives this week with a new selection of exclusive collectibles including the 501st Star Wars Black Series figure

Article Summary Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith with exclusive Black Series figures.

Get ready for the 501st Trooper's debut with retro packaging and iconic accessories.

Pre-order this Walmart Exclusive on 3/13 for $24.99; release set for May 2025.

Relive Order 66 with detailed Star Wars action figures for fans and collectors alike.

Walmart Con 2025 arrives this week, with a nice set of exclusive arriving from a variety of companies. Hasbro is always sure to drop a few for the event, and there are a few 20th-anniversary Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith figures making their debut. We have already seen that Count Dooku, R2-D2, and Kit Fisto are dropping for the event. However, there is one more coming as the Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Trooper is ready for deployment. This elite group of clone troopers was originally led by Captain Rex and helped change the galaxy during The Clone Wars. However, in Revenge of the Sith, they would become Darth Vader's personal battalion, tasked with storming the Jedi Temple during Order 66.

Relive the events of Order 66 with this new Black Series release, as the 501st Trooper is back with a new Revenge of the Sith figure with retro packaging. The soldier will come with a removable helmet and two blasters. These figures are great to honor the legacy of the film and will be Walmart Exclusives for $24.99. Pre-orders arrive during the Walmart Collector Con on 3/13 at 10 AM EST with a May 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 501st Trooper – Only At Walmart

"The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like a tactical ops trooper from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that fans devotees love. May the Force be with you!"

CELEBRATE THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH™: This Tactical Ops Trooper figure is inspired by Episode III in the classic prequel trilogy

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO IN 6-INCH SCALE: Fans and collectors can display this 6 inch figure (15 cm) — with character-inspired deco and design — in their collections

