Posted in: Collectibles, NECA, Playmates, RSVLTS | Tagged: Mutant Mayhem, NECA, playmates, RSVLTS, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

It is The Summer of Turtles with New Cowabunga TMNT Collectibles

It is the summer of turtles as a massive assortment of TMNT figures have been hitting shelves as even prepares from Mutant Mayhem

Break out the Ooze as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have taken over this summer. Fans and collectors are still reeling in from all of the TMNT collectibles, merchandise, and news that has been dropping recently. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is arriving next month, and everyone is getting ready in various ways. To help prepare for the arrival of a new animated TMNT film, Playmates has dropped a bunch of unique collectibles for the event. However, to help with the release, plenty of other companies have joined in on the fun with new releases from companies like NECA and RSVLTS. It is a Turtles Summer, and we have rounded up some of the most cowabunga collectibles that have arrived this summer.

Mutant Mayhem Rises from the Sewers with Playmates Toys

Kicking things off first is the massive drop of Mutant Mayhem figures from Playmates that kids and adults are loving. A new wave of figures has arrived, capturing these new mutant teens in their new animated styles, along with some villains to fight. These figures (seen here) are fantastic; the packaging is fresh but packed with nostalgia, and the figures are ready to slice and dice any mutants wanting to take over New York. On top of that, collectors can enhance these new figures with new vehicles, a play set, and even a new Party Wagon! The fun does not end there as Playmates also has new 12" figures, Turtles Tots, glow-in-the-dark figures, and plenty more to keep TMNT fans' wallets empty. Most of these releases can be found in Target and Walmart stores now as well as online, like here.

NECA Unleashes the Fury of Mirage Comics with New Figures

Playmates was not the only one dropping some heat for this Turtle Power this summer, especially with their Mirage Comics line. The Mirage Comics line is relatively new to NECA's catalog, and it brings the turtles to life right from the pages of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic. NECA dropped their long-awaited Mirage Comics Turtle 4-Pack, bringing Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael to life with new bulky bandana matching styles. This 4-Pack hit Target stores early, around the same time as Target's Geek Out Event, and then dropped online (here) and sold out fast. Collectors were also able to add Mirage versions of Splinter, Foot Clan Soldier, and a Battle Damaged Shredder that enhanced this set. It is unclear if this set was a Target exclusive, but t will be a Turtle 4-Pack that fans will not want to miss this summer.

Take on the Shredder with RSVLTS Radical TMNT Button-Downs

Collectibles were not the only thing to arrive this summer for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Hit clothing company RSVLTS also dropped a fantastic TMNT button-down collection featuring comic and animated designs. RSVLTS button-downs are truly something special, and these collections will allow you to wear your favorite fandom with some style. A brand new set of shirts recently dropped featured designs of Neon Pop Villains, Mirage Comics art, the 1st Appearance cover, a dashing blue animated montage, and more. Each button-down captures Turtle Power that fans love, is insanely comfy, and is something unique that no one else is offering. Collectors can literally wear their fandom and their love for turtles on their sleeves now. All of these new TMNT designs and past ones can be found right here to help enhance your cowabunga summer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!