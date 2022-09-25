Experiment 626 and Angel Invade Hot Toys with New Cosbaby Set

Lilo & Stitch: The Series was one of those Disney cartoons that is a sequel to the film and holds its own. The series follows our favorite dynamic duo, Lilo and Stitch, after the events of Stitch! The Movie and are in charge of locating and tracking down Jumba's lost experiments. There are 626 experiments out there, which gives fans plenty of episodes and new aliens to fall in love with. Experiment 626 must assist each alien down the path he took, finding their place in society from wood cutting, surfing, and even sandwich making. One of those aliens is Experiment 624, also known as Angel, a female version of Stitch featuring a pink redesign. Angel's job was to revert rehabilitated people to doing evil deeds with the sound of her song.

Hot Toys is reuniting Angel and Experiment 626 once again with their latest Disney Cosbaby set. One must be in the air at Hot Toys as we previously saw Donald Duck and Daisy Duck also debut in a Cosbaby set. These figures are nicely crafted with unique flocked fur, adding that cute and fluffy look they are known for. Stitch is depicted with Scrump, and Angel is winking off in the distance to seduce her next villainous act. These two are meant to be together and in your growing Lilo & Stitch collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet but most things Hot Toys can be found located right here.

"Stitch – Cosbaby (S) Collection – Aloha! Experiment 626 and his adorable companion has made a long journey from space to the sunny beach. We're now expanding the Cosbaby series with your favorite extra-terrestrial, features the cheerful Stitch holding Lilo's doll Scrump; and the adorable Angel waving her hand making a friendly wink at aliens. Each collectible measures 13 cm in height, crafted with soft velvet hair and rotatable head design. Make the space-invading aliens part of your Ohana collection today!"