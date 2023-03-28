Fairytale's Come to Life with Hot Toys Disney Princess Crystal Minis Hot Toys continues to celebrate D100 with their popular Cosbaby line as iconic Disney characters are back and in a nice crystal finish

Some of your favorite Disney Princesses are back as Hot Toys unveils their latest set of Cosbi figures. Most of the time, the Cosbi line is released in an impressive collection of nine figures that are all usually blind-bagged. However, Hot Toys has a very special release for Disney Princess fans with a Special Color Version Cosbi Collection. Three iconic Disney Princesses are on the way, with Cinderella from Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beasts, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Each Princess features a beautiful translucent design that is gorgeous and captivating. Hot Toys has packed all three in their own themed package featuring their iconic castles. These are fun and unique collectibles that Disney fans will not want to miss. No price point or release date is known, but all things Hot Toys can be found here.

Crystallized Princess Beauty Comes to Life with Hot Toys

"Disney Princess, known for their courage and kindness, are celebrating Disney's historic milestone! Hot Toys presents the Disney Princess Cosbi in special color and blister package. Comes in beautiful translucent appearance applied with ravishing chrome iridescent finishing, the Disney Princess Cosbi is set to highlight the extensive glam of our fan-favorite Disney Princesses. Each Cosbi measures approximately 9cm tall. Available in selected markets only."

"The Princess Cosbi Series features three courageous and kind princesses, includes the iridescent yellow themed Belle carrying her enchanted rose, the iridescent blue colored Cinderella in her elegant ball gown on the carriage and the vibrant iridescent Ariel holding her best fish friend sitting on the giant seashell. The translucent chrome plating transforms our princess into a gem that lays in the palm of your hand. The Disney Princess Cosbi is for sure A Fairytale Come To Life!"