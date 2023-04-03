Fallout 76 Pip Boy Replica Vault Tec Ver. Debuts from The Wand Company Enter the wasteland once again with The Wand Company as they bring their latest version of he Fallout Pip Boy to life

A new Wasteland adventure awaits Fallout fans as The Wand Company unveils their latest replica. The Vault-Tec skinned Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI comes to life from the hit game Fallout 76 with new skin, as seen in the game. A Pip-Boy allowed vault dwellers to keep track of their personal stats and inventory on the go, it worked as the menu in the game. The Wand Company is now offering this new version as a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive that will be limited to only 2,200 units being created. This replica will be the most authentic Fallout replica a fan can get and will have LED and vacuum tube features. Collectors will be able to wear this bad boy, and while it won't save you in the Wasteland, you will look damn good wearing one. The Fallout 76 Pip Boy (Vault-Tec Ver.) Limited Edition BBTS Shared Exclusive Replica is priced at $179.99. It is set for an April 2023 release, and Vault Dwellers will be able to pre-order one here.

Enter the Wasteland in Style with The Wand Company

"This Vault-Tec™ skinned Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI is a replica model of the pre-war Personal Information Processor (PIP) manufactured by RobCo Industries as an updated version of the Pip-Boy 2000. Designed to be worn on the forearm, this Pip-Boy was the last word in convenience, enabling vault dwellers to keep track of their personal stats and inventory on the go. The Mk VI model was only made available to residents and staff of Vault 76."

"Until recently, this replica had only been available as a kit, but recent developments in manufacturing capability have enabled RobCo Industries and Vault-Tec™ Corporation to collaborate on the production of this assembled version. The iconic Vault-Tec™ blue and yellow livery with Vault-Tec™ roundel and vibrant yellow accent piping round the display housing, mark this Pip-Boy out from the traditional version more commonly seen in the Wasteland."

"The enjoyment of a replica piece this accurate is increased by its illuminated display panel and glowing vacuum tubes, which, fitted as standard, feature a Malfunction Function™ with an authentic Tap-to-Fix™ action. When illuminated for a period of time, the display and vacuum tubes will start to flicker, simulating the erratic function of this well-used piece of field kit. In the time-honoured tradition of fixing such transient electronic faults, a sharp tap to the top of the display housing unit is all that is normally required to correct this minor malfunction and return the display to its flicker-free function."