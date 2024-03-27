Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, star wars

Jazwares Vault Debuts Limited Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Set

The Jazwares Vault is open and new limited edition collectibles are inside including a new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron set

Article Summary Jazwares Vault releases Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Set.

Series 3 includes 8 collectible 2.5-inch Scout Class vehicles.

Set features Rare and Chase figures, such as Count Dooku and Cad Bane.

Exclusive $60 box set with iconic Star Wars vehicles available online.

The Jazwares Vault is open, and that includes an impressive assortment of exclusive collectibles across all of their popular lines. One of which returns fans to a galaxy far, far away with their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron. Jazwares has unveiled a special release for the Vault's opening day with the Scout Class Series 3 Box Set. Originally released in blind bags, this set includes all eight Series 3 2.5-inch Scout Class packs, with both Rare and Chase vehicles being featured. This includes Tech from The Bad Batch riding a BARC Speeder, a First Order Trooper on a Treadspeeder, an Imperial Patrol Trooper on an Imperial Patrol Speeder, and a Tusken Raider with a Nikto Speeder.

The rest of the Star Wars figures are a Stormtrooper with a Hover E-Web Cannon, a Snowtrooper with a Speeder Bike, and previous Chase vehicles with Count Dooker and Cad Bane. Jazwares even put the entire with vehicle collection in one massive box featuring sealed vehicles and some sweet Star Wars artwork. This whole Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Box Set is priced at $60. Fans can bring the whole Series 3 mystery collection home exclusively from the Jazwares Vault right now!

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Series 3 Box Set

"Fortify your fleet with STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Series 3 Box Set. This limited edition collection is exclusive to Jazwares Vault and features all eight Series 3 2.5-inch Scout Class packs, including both Rare and Chase vehicles. For those of you looking to start a STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Collection, this Box Set delivers a great entry point. It features eight vehicles across multiple eras of the STAR WARS saga and gives you a perfect sampling for what you can expect from the rest of the line."

"We listened to our fans and made sure to deliver on your demands. If you had trouble finding those Chase and Rare vehicles when Series 3 launched, then Jazwares Vault is here to fly to the rescue. Both Count Dooku's Speeder and Starhawk Speeder are included in this set."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!