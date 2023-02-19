Fantastic Four Marvel Select Invisible Woman Figure Revealed by DST Diamond Select Toys has revealed their monthly assortment of new reveals including a brand new Select figure from The Fantastic Four

Diamond Select Toys is back with another brand new Marvel Select action figure right from the Baxter Building. We recently saw a brand new Mr. Fantastic figure arrive, and now the Invisible Woman is on her way. These figures are always beautifully sculpted; if only they were not 7" and sized up along with most of the 6" figure lines out there. However, for fans who love the Fantastic Four or Sue Storm, this is the figure for you. She comes with completely swappable hands and legs, allowing Marvel fans to swappable pieces out for translucent limbs. Diamond even included an invisible effect to allow her to show off her powers.

Sue Storm will have 16 points of articulation and will come in that classic Marvel Select window packaging. The Invisible Women finishes off Diamond's impressive Marvel Select line, and it would not be surprising if re-releases arrive. These figures are always well done and give out way more accessories than Marvel Legends, with swappable limbs and effects that will only enhance playability and displayability. The Marvel Select Invisible Woman Figure is priced at $29.99, and is set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are located here. Collectors can also reserve one of these beauties at their Local Comic Book Store!

Marvel Select Sue Storm Brings the Party to Diamond Select Toys

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Complete the Four! The fourth member of the Fantastic Four, Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman, finishes up the team as she enters the Marvel Select action figure line! Joining the previously released Thing, Human Torch, and Mr. Fantastic, Sue stands approximately 7 inches tall and features 16 points of articulation, as well as a variety of interchangeable parts and accessories. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by May Thamtarana! In Shops: Jun 28, 2023. SRP: $29.99."