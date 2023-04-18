Fetch the Stick with Mattel's New Jurassic Park Dennis Nedry Figure It is time to take a walk 65 million years ago as new Jurassic Park Hammond Collection figures are on the way from Mattel

The infamous saboteur of Jurassic Park has returned as Mattel adds Dennis Nedry to their Hammond Collection. The Jurassic Park Hammond Collection has done a remarkable job bringing both iconic dinosaurs and humans to life. Dennis Nedry is a perfect companion piece or food source for the Hammond Collection Dilophosaurus. Our favorite park tech expert is packed with detail and comes with some themed accessories like a Barbasol can that does open, as well as a swappable head that is blinded by dino acid and a stick. If you are looking to enhance your Dilophosaurus display or just need to complete your Jurassic Park collection, then look no further. The Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Dennis Nedry is priced at $16.99, and is set for a July 2023, and pre-orders can be found right here. Fetch the stick stupid.

Jurassic Park Hammond Collection Dennis Nedry

"The Hammond Collection of human and dinosaur figures sets a new quality standard for as it celebrates the Jurassic World franchise. This 3.75 inch scale collector figure of Dennis Nedry from original Jurassic Park movie has movie-authentic design and 16 points of articulation and ready to star in a spectacular display. Makes a great gift for Jurassic World fans and collectors ages 8 years and older. Colors, dimensions and decorations may vary."