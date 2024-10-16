Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Dark Souls, First 4 Figures

First 4 Figures Unveils New Dark Souls The Great Grey Wolf, Sif Statue

Return to the realm of the hit video game Dark Souls with First 4 Figures as they unveil their new The Great Grey Wolf, Sif statue

Sif guards Artorias the Abysswalker's grave, holding a greatsword in this stunning piece.

Standing 25" tall, this statue is a detailed collectible for Dark Souls fans.

Pre-orders are now live for $659.99, with a release set for June 2025.

Step into the dark and twisted world of the hit video game series Dark Souls with a new collectible statue from First 4 FIgure. The Great Grey Wolf, Sif, has returned and is depicted guarding the grave of his former master, Artorias the Abysswalker. This wolf was once Artorias' loyal companion, and now he wields his master's greatsword in battle, standing as a symbol of the loyalty of man's best friend. Sif and Artorias fought together against the Abyss, with the Abysswalker sacrificing himself to protect Sif from the corruption. When player first encounter this creature, Sir is seen mourning his master only to turn the sword on you, the closer you get, creating a truly wicked boss fight.

Now Sif is back with First 4 Figures latest video game statue featuring the lore of Dark Souls brought to life and standing 25" tall. Return to Lordran with this statue showing the wolf guarding his master's grave with his great sword in his mouth. Tons of texturing is featured here, making it a must have statue for any Dark Souls collector. Pre-orders are already live online for $659.99 with a June 2025 release.

First 4 Figures – Dark Souls The Great Grey Wolf, Sif

"Alone, in a serene graveyard across the river from the Darkroot Garden, a giant wolf guards the grave of Artorias the Abyswalker to prevent others from meeting the same fate as his former master. Clutching the Greatsword of Artorias in his mouth, Sif is ready to battle."

"First 4 Figures is proud to present The Great Grey Wolf, Sif. A giant noble wolf from FromSoftware's stunning action role-playing game: 'Dark Souls'. Dark Souls takes place in the fictional kingdom of Lordran. Players assume the role of a cursed undead character who begins a pilgrimage out of the Undead Asylum to discover the fate of the Undead. Sif stands at 25 inches tall from the top of his hair to the base, making for a simply stunning display centerpiece for any Dark Souls fan."

