Fisher-Price's Little People Inspiring Woman Set is an Inspiration

Fisher-Price has started to expand their toys into more adult collectibles with some special collector sets. We have seen plenty of these already released with Run DMC, The Office, Lord of the Rings, Rolling Stones, and much more getting sets. Fisher-price was kind enough to send us over one of these new sets with Their Little People Inspiring Woman figure set. This celebrates four American women who have easily changed the world as we know it. Through their immense strength, courage, intelligence and determination, they have not been held down by limits and are an inspiration to all. The set includes Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks, Dr. Maya Angelou, and Sally Ride in amazing and adorable Little People format.

Each Little People figure is packed up in a special gift-ready box that is perfect for any collector's shelf and can easily be opened. The box included a mural with real pictures of each of these women that defiantly adds for a perfect presentation to the packaging. Each of these women features some of their iconic looks with Amelia Earhart in her pilot outfit, Rosa Parks during her life changing decision, Dr. Maya Angelou in her white gown, and Sally Ride wearing her NASA uniform. Little People are all built the same and are easily the perfect collectible for little kids to play with. This Inspiration Woman set is a necessary addition to any collectors collection or will be a nice gift for your little one.

Whether you are looking for a nice historical gift or want to teach some inspiration at a very young age this set is for you. Little People are a toy that nearly every kid has played with at one point in their childhood. Fisher-Price is doing a remarkable job by making a specialized set for adults, and I am excited to see what else will be on the horizon. This is a set I will definitely share with my kids, and hopefully they too can be inspired by their toys to push forward for greatness. Collectors who want to share some more inspiration can find these set up for order right here for only $19.99.