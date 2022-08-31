Flash Gets His Own Wave of DC Comics Page Punchers from McFarlane

Run, Barry, Run! The Flash is back as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a brand new 7" Page Punchers figure wave. It was only last week that McFarlane revealed another Page Punchers wave with the world of Injustice 2, making a return. It looks like the Scarlet Speedster is back this time with a brand-new comic as well as a four-figure wave from DC Direct/McFarlane. Flash is seemingly taking on the fury of Gorilla Grodd, Captain Cold, and Heatwave while getting help from Atom. Barry is getting new armored suit designs and will include the usual speed force running effects. This design is pretty fun and unique, and it will be a nice costume to show off in the Flash Museum. The Flash Page Punchers figure is priced at $24.99, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"In a freak lab accident, forensic scientist Barry Allen was struck by lightning and doused with chemicals, which gave him the superpowers of the Speed Force. Now he uses these powers to defend his hometown of Central City—and the rest of the world—from the forces of evil as The Flash! The Fastest Man Alive can run up the sides of buildings, across oceans, and around the world at light speed. He can also vibrate his molecules to phase through solid objects!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Flash is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

The Flash comes with two Speedforce attachable lightning pieces, and a base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure is showcased in DC Direct themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers