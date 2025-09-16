Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Cowabunga! NECA Debuts New TMNT (2012) Michelangelo Figure

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back with new action figures from NECA as they recapture the 2012 animated series

In the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Michelangelo, or Mikey, is the youngest and most free-spirited of the four turtle brothers. Voiced by Greg Cipes, Mikey brings the much-needed comic relief and carefree, laid-back attitude to the team. While he's known for his goofy personality, love of pizza, and playful antics, he adds humor to the seriousness of alien attacks, ninja fights, and a war with Shredder. He wields his signature weapon with nunchakus and has a unique fighting style that blends unpredictability and agility. Mikey is often underestimated, but NECA is putting him back into the spotlight as they debut their new set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles inspired by the hit 2012 cartoon.

These new TMNT figures faithfully capture that animated style from the Nickelodeon cartoon with two swappable heads and a variety of swappable hands. He will also feature some fun episode-themed accessories, including his nunchucks, a kusarigama, a Turtlecom, a slice of pizza, and yes, Ice Cream Kitty is also here. These new TNMT figures get some pretty impressive graffiti-style artwork inside with window box packaging and will cost $36.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they will go up soon with a Q1 2026 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012 Cartoon) – Ultimate Michelangelo

"Booyakasha! NECA is proud to present all-new Ultimate action figures from Nickelodeon's hit 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series! Known for its dynamic animation style and character-driven storytelling, the acclaimed show reimagined the heroes in a half shell for a new generation."

"This 7-inch scale Michelangelo figure captures the fun-loving turtle with incredible painted details to replicate his animated appearance. He includes an array of episode-specific accessories: interchangeable heads and hands, nunchucks and kusarigama, pizza slice, smoke bomb, Turtlecom, and fan-favorite Ice Cream Kitty. The figure comes in collector-friendly packaging with illustrations by TMNT artist Ciro Nieli."

