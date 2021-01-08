Flash Gordon Lunchbox Set From Boss Fight Studios Arrives Today

Back in early 2020, Boss Fight Studio unveils their newest Hero H.A.C.K.S figure from the 1980 film Flash Gordon. The special 1/18 figure shows off Sam Jones in all his retro glory as he is ready to save the universe. Boss Fight Studio revealed a special lunchbox set to commemorate this release and pre-orders sold out quite fast. However, Flash Gordon fans will get a second chance as there will be an in-stock release today (January 8) at 4:00 PM EST. The figure comes with three different head sculpts, swappable handpieces, the Green Egg, and a Hero H.A.C.K.S display stand. All will be packed in a beautifully designed metal lunchbox that features a mixture of classic movie art and new art from Erica Henderson. This is one Flash Gordon collectible that fans will not want to miss out on.

There are not many Flash Gordon collectibles out there that feature either the comic book or movie version of the character. Boss Fight Studios does an amazing job bringing to life some classic characters that do not get many collectibles, which is great. This lunchbox Flash Gordon set not only features new artwork but a great figure that's packed with detail and interchangeable pieces that can please any fan. Pre-Orders go live today at 4 PM EST here and will be priced at $44.99; do not miss out this time around.

"Boss Fight Studio's first item celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Flash Gordon movie is here! A special, 1/18th scale Hero H.A.C.K.S. action figure of "The King of the Impossible" himself, Flash Gordon as portrayed by Sam J. Jones, is here to save the universe! Flash is clad in his Earth clothes – a stylish ringer t-shirt with red FLASH logos, khaki pants, and sneakers.

His accessories include two alternate heads with different expressions, as well as alternate fighting fists, a "football"-holding hand, the green egg-like improvised "football" used to take down Ming's guards, and a Hero HACKS logo stand. This special-edition figure comes packaged in a collectible metal lunchbox covered with a mix of classic movie poster art and brand new art created by superstar comics artist Erica Henderson!"