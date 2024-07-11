Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Announces Bucky – Squirrel Squeak Tutor Errata

It appears that Ravensburger has announced their first errata for Disney Lorcana with Bucky – Squirrel Squeak Tutor

Article Summary Ravensburger's Disney Lorcana unveils first errata for Bucky card.

Errata changes Bucky card cost to 3 Ink and removes abilities.

Fan reactions are mixed, but changes aim to maintain game balance.

Updated Bucky card to coincide with Shimmering Skies set release.

Disney fans are not far away from a brand new set of cards with Ravensburger's hit Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana. However, this marks the 5th set to arrive, and competitive competitions are continuing to rise. As new cards come out, some cards usually get banned or edited to keep the flow of the game going. It appears that Disney Lorcana has announced its first errata (an error in printing or writing) from Rise of the Floodborn. The Emperor's New Groove card Bucky – Squirrel Squeak Tutor is now getting a rewrite, with new printed versions of the updated card being available to players later this year.

Bucky – Squirrel Squeak Tutor will now cost 3 Ink instead of 2 and will now have no keyword ability. It appears that some fans are not happy about the errata, but all card games go through significant competitive changes to see the atmosphere as fun and friendly. Heck, Yu-Gi-Oh removed iconic and classic cards like Monster Reborn and Pot of Greed from their competitive circuit during their early days. Bucky's new change will go into effect starting August 9th, 2024, alongside the release of Disney Lorcana: Shimmering Skies. Fans can read about the change on the Lorcana site, and stay tuned for more information on Shimmering Skies in the coming weeks.

Changes Coming with Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies

"Hello, Disney Lorcana TCG players. We have an announcement regarding a card that will be receiving errata in all formats starting with the Shimmering Skies hobby release on August 9th, 2024. Errata is not something we take lightly or want to do too often, so we want to give some context for our plans. Errata and bans going forward will be planned to be effective at the hobby launch of the next set, unless a change is deemed immediately necessary."

"We want to preserve a fun environment for the game, and address cards that cause negative experiences for players at all levels. We're looking for ways to make printed versions of the updated card available to players later this year, and it will be corrected in any future printings."

