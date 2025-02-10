Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

New Masters of the Universe Masterverse Panthor Revealed by Mattel

Return to Eternia with Mattel as they have unveiled a brand new Masters of the Universe Masterverse Panthor New Eternia figure

Article Summary Discover the new Panthor, Skeletor's loyal feline from Mattel's Masterverse New Eternia series.

Panthor stands out with 16 articulation points and a removable saddle and helmet for epic battles.

Features a menacing purple coat, green eyes, and an articulated jaw for realistic snarl poses.

Exclusively available on Mattel Creations from February 11 at 12 PM EST for $40.

Panthor is Skeletor's fearsome feline companion and is the evil counterpart to He-Man's Battle Cat. First introduced in the Masters of the Universe toy line and animated series, Panthor is a mighty, panther-like beast that features a sweet purple coat and menacing green eyes. The original toy version featured flocked velvet, making his a fan favorite collectible for the Masters of the Universe line. Panthor has now returned as Mattel unveils their latest New Eternia Masterverse figure that comes in at 13.75" long with 16 points of articulation. Ride into battle to take down He-Man and his allies with this impressive release that will feature a removable saddle and helmet, two front bracers, and a spear for Skeletor. Panthor is bigger and badder than ever with this new Mattel New Eternia Masterverse release and is priced at $40 with a February 11 release at 12 PM EST. Masters of the Universe fans will only be able to find this release exclusively on Mattel Creations.

"The much-anticipated arrival of the New Eternia Panthor into the Masterverse lineup is here, and its debut does not disappoint. Fully armed, including a holster on his saddle for Skeletor's Havoc Staff*, this perilous panther features 16 points of articulation, a removable saddle and helmet, and an articulated jaw to show off his evil snarl."

Masters of the Universe® Masterverse Panthor® Action Figure

Dimensions: 13.75" long, 7.25" tall, 4" wide

Compatible for the first time with 7" Masterverse figures

Highly posable with 16 points of articulation

Includes removable saddle and helmet, 2 front bracers, and a spear

Articulated jaw reveals snarling teeth underneath

Easy-to-open packaging features MOTU-themed artwork

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.

