Four Horsemen Reveals Figura Obscura: Frankenstein's Creature

Four Horsemen is back with a new and spooky Figura Obscura release as the horrors of Frankenstein’s Creature arrived

This deluxe action figure features interchangeable looks and various diorama accessories for versatile display.

Frankenstein’s Creature set includes two distinct looks, an operating table, specimen jars, and scientific tools.

Buy the Figura Obscura: Frankenstein’s Creature online now for $70 while supplies last.

Darkness rises, and the monsters that go bump in the night are awakened, including one from Four Horsemen. The hit creatures behind the Mythic Legions line also have another line of figures called Figura Obscure, which is more oddball releases that do not have a specific category. In the past, we have seen Santa, Krampus, the Headless Horseman, and even the Monkey King. Now, it is time for Frankenstein's Creature to awaken with an impressive new release, coming in at 7" tall. Featuring their very own original designs, the Four Horsemen bring their version of Frankenstein's Creature to the Figura Obscura line. This deluxe release features swappable designs for the monster, lab equipment, and so much more to help make all your monster dreams come true. This is an amazing release and a perfect example of what Four Horsemen brings to the table for $70. Fans can buy this release right now online while supplies last, so do not wait on this release.

Figura Obscura: Frankenstein's Creature

"This 1:12 (approx 7″), highly articulated deluxe action figure will come in a 4-color window box package with removable background display cover, and character-specific packaging details and accessories. The Figura Obscura: Frankenstein's Creature figure includes pieces to display him with one of two distinct looks – either his "operating table" look with medical wraps and his bare limbs, or his "escape" look with soft goods pants, plus interchangeable feet with boots and his removable coat."

"In addition to the parts to change the Creature's look, including alternate heads and hands, this set also includes a variety of diorama-like display items! This set comes with an operating table with straps, a side table for equipment, specimen jars with extra heads and a skeleton hand that fits inside, as well as scientific tools and books that would have been used by Dr. Victor Frankenstein to create his Creature!"

