Frodo Arrives on Mount Doom with New Lord of the Rings Gallery Statue

Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a brand new set of collectibles statues including the debuts of Frodo from The Lord of the Rings

Stands at 8" tall, depicting Frodo at Mount Doom, ready to end Sauron's reign with the One Ring.

Crafted in high-quality PVC, it showcases tattered clothing, dirt, and a stern expression on Frodo's face.

Priced at $80, pre-orders are live for this must-have addition to any Lord of the Rings collection.

Return to the fiery fits of Mordor as Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a stunning new statue for their The Lord of the Rings collection. A new PVC statue arrives that captures one of the most iconic moments in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: Frodo Baggins must now face the ultimate test as he is preparing to drop the One Ring into Mount Doom, ending the reign of Sauron. This highly detailed stands at 8" tall and will now immortalize this iconic and climactic scene from The Return of the King. Diamond has faithfully captured Frodo standing at the edge of this fiery chasm with the One Ring in his hand.

The Gallery Diorama showcases the weight of the burden he has carried, from tattered clothes and dirt to the stern look on Frodo's face. The base of the statue shows off the rocky edge of Mount Doom as steam and lava surround him. Priced at $80, this statue will be a welcome addition to any Lord of the Rings collection, featuring the end of magic in the world of Middle-earth. Pre-orders are already live on Diamond Select, and the statue can also be received at your Local Comic Book Store.

The Lord of the Rings – Frodo Deluxe Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! One does not simply walk into Mordor, and yet Frodo the Hobbit did, in order to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom. Now, this Gallery Diorama depicts Frodo in his moment of triumph, preparing to drop the ring into the flames below. Measuring approximately 8 inches tall, this statue is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"

