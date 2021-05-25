Funko Breaks the Internet With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops

Funko has just broken the internet as they announce Pop Vinyls for the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. These Pop vinyls have been long-rumored and Funko did not hold back with this wave of reveals with commons, exclusives, and Chase variants. There is a total of 13 Demon Slayer Pops getting released with a huge selection of different molds featuring the main protagonist Tanjiro Kamado. The entire wave of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops will consist of

Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro Kamado Glow-in-the-Dark – BoxLunch Exclusive

Tanjiro Kamado – Final Selection Outfit – Hot Topic Exclusive

Tanjiro Kamado – Fire Breathing – GalacticToys Exclusive

Tanjiro Kamado – Fire Breathing – GalacticToys Exclusive – Glow-in-the-Dark (Chase) 1:6 Ratio

Tanjiro vs Rui Pop TV Moment

Hashibira Inosuke

Hashibira Inosuke – Flocked – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive

Hashibira Inosuke – Flocked – Chalice Collectibles Exclusive – Unmasked (Chase) 1:6 Ratio

Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko Kamado – Coming out of Box – BoxLunch Exclusive

Hashira Giyu Tomioka – AAA Exclusive

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Muzan Kibutsuji

Of course, the announcement of these Demon Slayer Pops released before Funko put up an official release making some of these exclusives already sell out. Hot Topic Tanjiro sold out in less than a minute but Hot Topic is notorious for restocks, so hold out for that. The hardest Demon Slayer Pops to get will be the Galactic Toys and Chalice Collectibles Chase Variants as they are priced at $20 for just one and there is a 1:6 Ratio. However, both places do offer a Chase bundle for the ridiculous price of $90-99 giving Demon Slayer fans 6 Pops of Tanjiro or Inosuke but guarantee a Chase. This is a fan's best way to score a Chase and with this series popularity, these will only be valued more than the bundle when all I said and done. Pre-orders for commons are already live here but fans should have themselves the hassle of the hunt and secure a bundle like here. Demon Slayer is on track to be bigger than My Hero Academia and I expect more Pops to release as retailer and Convention exclusives, so do not miss this first wave of figures. "If you can do one thing, hone it to perfection."