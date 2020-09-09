Funko Announces Wave 2 of Disneyland 65th Anniversary Pops

Another wave of Funko Pops have been revealed by Funko for the 65th Anniversary of Disneyland. More Pop Rides and classic Disney characters are back in this wave to cheer up your Disney collection. Each character is nicely sculpted and feature detail straight from the parks themselves. Here are all the Disneyland 65th Anniversary figures in this wave:

Funko Pop! Ride: Disney 65th – Flyng Dumbo Ride with Minnie – ($29.99)

Funko Pop! Ride: Disney 65th – Peter & Flight Car – ($29.99)

Funko Pop! Ride: Disney 65th – Mr. Toad in Car – ($29.99)

Funko Pop! Disney: Disney 65th – Mr. Toad with Spinning Eyes – ($10.99)

Funko Pop! Disney: Disney 65th – Captain Hook – ($10.99)

Funko Pop! Disney: Disney 65th – Peter Pan – ($10.99)

Funko Pop! Keychain: Disney 65th – Mr. Toad ($5.99)

Funko Pop! Keychain: Disney 65th – Peter Pan ($5.99)

Funko Pop! Keychain: Disney 65th – Alice in Teacup ($5.99)

Funko Pop! Keychain Disney 65th – Minnie on Dumbo ($5.99)

The biggest surprise in this wave is Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Mr. Toad. Funko returns to Neverland with new updated molds for these beloved heroes that fans will want in their collection. Mr. Toad is also taking a return but is getting new "crazy eyes" compared to his SDCC counterpart. Here are all the Disneyland 65th Anniversary figures in this wave:

Each Disneyland 65th Anniversary Pop are set to release between October and November 2020. Pop Rides are priced at $29.99, single figures coming in around $10.99 (depending on the retailer), and $5.99 for the Pop Keychains. Pre-orders are already live for each and they can be found located here. Make sure you get your orders in as who knows if/when stores will get the due to the decline of Pops shipping out this year. Don't forget to check out the first wave of Disneyland 65th Anniversary Pops as well to build that unique train with some of your favorite Disney characters.