Naruto Shippuden Makes an Appearance at Funko Fair 2021

The Funko Fair 2021 anime reveals continues as new Pops have been revealed for the hit anime series Naruto Shippuden. This line of collectibles is always hot, with a lot of the exclusives valued at around $50 to this day. Well, things are about to get even more popular as 11 new pop have been revealed. Two of which will get exclusives chase variants that will be very hot, and six of them will be special retailer exclusives. AAA Anime Exclusive will be getting the hottest Naruto reveals with Specialty Series and Hot Topic not far behind. This wave of new Naruto Shippuden Pops will consist of:

Pain

Pain GITD (Chalice Collectibles)

Shikamaru

Kabuto Yakushi

Naruto Six Path Sage

Minato Namikaze

Naruto: Shippuden Kakashi ANBU (AAA Anime Exclusive) GITD Chase

Naruto: Shippuden Minato Namikaze (AAA Anime Exclusive) Masked Chase

Naruto Six Path Sage GITD (Specialty Series)

Rock Lee (Hot Topic)

Gaara Metallic (Hot Topic)

The biggest Pops coming out of this announcement are, of course, the AAA Anime Exclusive Kakashi ANBU and Minato Namikaze. Both will get amazing Chase variants that will definitely be hard to get and will be very sought after by anime collectors. The Six Path Sage Specialty Series Glow-in-the-Dark is another badass Pop that will really enhance any collection that that yellow glow. All of these Naruto Shippuden Funko Fair 2021 Pops are all up for pre-order already and can be found here. They are all expected to release in April 2021, and pre-orders for some of the retailer exclusives are also going up, so check each retrospective retailer for prices and get one for your collection before they sell out. Funko will continue to reveal more anime Pops throughout the day, so make sure you stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for more announcements as they are revealed.