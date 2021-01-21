One Piece Gets New Wave of Pops Revealed At Funko Fair 2021

Anime fans are in for a real treat as more amazing Pops have been revealed from Funko Fair 2021. We have already seen Pops for Dragon Ball Z, Naruto Shippuden, and even Bakugan. This time we are setting sail on the seven seas as One Piece is finally getting brand new Pop vinyls with seven new additions, with two being retailer exclusives. Luffy gets the most Pops in this wave, which is not surprising but the entire wave of One Piece Pops will consist of:

Roronoa Zoro

Sabo

Brook

Luffy in Kimono (Metallic) (Hot Topic)

Luffy in Kimono

Crocodile

Luffy (Gear 4th) (Chalice Collectibles)

The Chalice Collectibles Luffy (Gear 4th) is the coolest of the lot, with a great sculpt and dynamic design that will be must-have for fans. One Piece fans will also finally get Roronoa Zoro wielding his three swords in dramatic fashion. One Piece is a beloved anime that is filled with amazing characters, and Funko has captured quite a few of them with this newest wave of Pop Vinyls. Pre-orders are already live for each of these, and the common release can be found here, and they are set to release in May 2021. The Chalice Collectibles Luffy (Gear 4th) Pop will be priced a little higher at $20 and will come in a Pop Protector and will have the anti-tamper Chalice sticker. Fans can find this exclusive One Piece Pop located here; make sure you get your before it is too late. Lastly, the Hot Topic Exclusive Metallic Luffy in Kimono can be found up for pre-order already here. Pre-orders are going in and out but do not give up hope as Hot Topic is constantly restocking their exclusives even years later. All of these Pops will be great new additions to fan's collections, so get those orders in before it is too late.