Funko Fills Out Their NBA Roster with New Funko Fair Reveals

Funko is switching position and getting off the bench as they announce their newest sports, Pop vinyls. Funko Fair continues as they take to the court with a great set of NBA Pop reveals. There are nine players getting pop-ified with the return of many legendary greats from a wide variety of teams over the year. Oddly enough, most of these players will be getting common releases, but there is confirmed that one of these players will be released as a retailer exclusive, and of course, he will be a must have for dedicated fans and jersey collectors. This wave is titled Hardwood Classics, and the Funko Pop in it will consist of:

George Gervin (San Antonio Spurs)

(San Antonio Spurs) Dominique Wilkins (Houston Rockets)

(Houston Rockets) Julius Erving (New York Nets)

(New York Nets) Hakeem Olajuwon (Atlanta Hawks)

(Atlanta Hawks) Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Scottie Pippen (Chicago Bulls)

(Chicago Bulls) Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons)

(Detroit Pistons) Dennis Rodman (Chicago Bulls)

(Chicago Bulls) Michael Jordan (NBA All Stars) – Funko Shop Exclusive

Funko did an excellent job capturing each player's personality, style, and design just right in each upcoming Pop. From Dennis Roman's colorful hair to Julius Erving's style of dunking, each one of these players will be a great collectible to add to your growing NBA collection. It is nice that Funko has extended its reach to other genres as there are not many physicals figures for iconic basketball legends. NBA fans will not want to miss out on these amazing Funko Fair Pops, and they will not have to as pre-orders are already live. They are all set to release in June 2021, and fans will be able to find links located here. Do not miss out on other Fair reveals as they come and get your orders in now as you never know what will hit stores these days.