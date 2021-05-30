Dungeons & Dragons Count Zarovich and Mimic Funko Pops Revealed

Funko Funkoween has been filled with some amazing Pop reveals with new releases for a variety of franchises. One of the coolest Pop reveals have been for Dungeons & Dragons, with two new additions to the line. One thing that stands out about these collectibles is that each figure includes a unique D20 dice. It is not uncommon for Funko to include extra accessories into their Pop figures as they have been recently adding Pop Pins with special figures. Adding a D20 dice to Dungeons & Dragons Pops is very on-brand for the franchise and perfect for fans of the series. The new Funkoween reveals include Count Strahd von Zarovich and a Mimic!

Both Dungeons & Dragons Pops are amazing and pay tribute to two legendary characters from the role-playing game. Dungeon Master's know that the Curse of Strahd is one of the most popular D&D products out there, and this will be a perfect collectible for fans. This vampire is loaded with amazing Pop detail and will make any quest more intense when adventures come face to face with this undead lord. The fun does not end there either as Funko teases a Minsc & Boo is on the way only to unleash the might of the all-powerful Mimic! The Mimic has used its trickery to become its own Funko Pop Vinyl, and Funko captures this design to perfection. The legendary Dungeons & Dragon Mimic will be a must-have collectible for any D&D fan adding a new level of depth to any Dungeon Masters game. Just like Count Strahd, this Pop will also include special D20 dice giving collectors another reason to snag up this exclusive Pop. Both of these Dungeons & Dragon figures are coming exclusively to GameStop, priced between $14.99 – $19.99. Both are up for pre-order here and are set to release between July – September 2021.