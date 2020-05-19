Funko Funkoween Continues with BAM! Exclusive Edward Scissorhands

Funkoween in May continues as our next spooky Funko Pop has been revealed by Books-A-Million. This is one fans have been demanding since his original release in 2013 as Edward Scissorhands is back! This is the first newly updated mold fans and Pop collectors have seems since his original figure has been vaulted. This time we are getting a new design and look from the Tim Burton classic film. If you don't know of this movie here is a quick summary. Edward Scissorhands was an inventor's greatest creation but with his inventor's death he was left unfinished. Edward was incomplete with sharp shears as hands instead of fingers. His unique appearance struck the eye of a Suburban Avon lady, Peg who takes him home and that's where his adventure begins. Edward now has to find his place in this big world and face the challenges of his looks to the outside world.

This Funko Pop is based around the scene where Peg is using some of her make up to fix up Edward. Her use of some lavender make up gives Edward Scissorhands an interesting look. Funko captures this moment with this new design and it'll be a must have for fans. This is a great figure to drop after his first Pop debut 7 years ago. I hope we can get more from this series as there is plenty to work with from that film and with Funkos updated molding process they can capture them perfectly. The Books-A-Million Funkoween Edward Scissorhands with Purple Face Pop will be priced at $14.99. Pre-orders are already live on BAM and you can find them located here. Stay tuned as it looks like Books-A-Million has more Exclusive Funkoween Pops coming soon too as they also show off a tease. We can check off the Edward on the bottom left. Any guesses who the others will be?? I think I might have some magical Hocus Pocus guesses on a few…