Funko Helps Protect Gotham as They Debut Gotham Knights Pops

Gotham Knight has been one of those games that I can not wait to get my hands on and dive into. The Bat-Family has always been a big part of the Batman legacy, and it will be interesting to see this new story unfold. For fans who are unaware, the game will follow the death of Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, and the Bat Family will now take up the mantle. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin (Tim Drake), and Red Hood are back in Gotham and ready to finish what Bruce started. The gameplay looks amazing, and each of the character's designs looks fantastic. We have not seen a lot of collectibles for Gotham Knights besides some McFarlane Toys figures. Thankfully, Funko is here to change that will a new lineup of Gotham Knight Pop Vinyls, which will include:

Nightwing (Dick Grayson)

Nightwing – 10" Jumbo Sized Pop – Walmart Exclusive

Robin (Tim Drake)

Red Hood (Jason Todd)

Red Hood – Black Light Glow – GameStop Exclusive

Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)

Batgirl – Glow in the Dark Variant (Amazon Exclusive)

Funko knocked these Pops out of the park and are perfect sculpts for Gotham Knight as well as DC Comics. We are getting some fun exclusives, with Black Light Red Hood being a nice addition, and I am curious about the glow on Batgirl. I am digging this Nightwing, and honestly, it just makes me want Funko to dive us Pops for the HBO Max Titans series. This would be a spot-on character design for that version of Dick Grayson as well. All of these common Gotham Knights Pop Vinyls are expected to release in October 2022, and pre-orders can be found right here. Gotham Knights is set to release on October 25, 2022, and the game will be only released on Next-Gen consoles for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.