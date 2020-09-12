Funko Announces Looney Tunes and DC Comics Crossover Pops

Funko has announced some new heroic Pops for the 80 Years of Bugs Bunny. Your favorite Looney Tunes are back but getting superhero make-overs with this special DC Comics crossover wave. This is not the first time we have to see DC Comics and Looney Tunes cross paths as a wide variety of crossover variants were released back in 2015. This time, Funko is bringing some of those designs to life with five exclusive Funko Pop vinyls. Each of these exclusives will be heading exclusively to FYE and starting things off first is Taz. This wacky devil is getting the power of speed and becoming The Flash. Wearing the speedsters red suit, Taz is speeding into action with an added twisting cloud underneath him. We then see the fallout of Wild E. Coyote as he gets some extra upgrades from S.T.A.R labs and ACME. Coyote becomes Cyborg in with this Funko Pop and will definitely catch the Roadrunner now. Sylvester is up next as he is becoming the Caped Crusader, Batman. Tweety Bird better without as this cat has the power of the Dark Knight and ready to slip into the darkness.

You can't have the Justice League without some Wonder Woman action. Lola Bunny is taking on the role of Wonder Woman in this very fun DC Comics design. She is posed in some dynamic action and ready to use the Lasso of Truth on any Looney Tunes who get in her way. Finally, we are getting the Man of Steel with Bugs Bunny. This Super Bunny is wearing those iconic colors and ready to show the world some truth, justice, and carrots with this Pop. Each of these Looney Tunes x DC Comics Funko Pops is set to release in September 2020. Pre-orders for the wave are already live and can be found located here. They are all priced at $14.99 and will be a perfect addition to many fans of these classic franchises.