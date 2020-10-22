Funko MCU – Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Exclusives

Avengers: Age of Ultron finally showed the unity of the Avengers we all wanted to see. The team was together once again to clean out Hydra's remaining hives after the fall of SHIELD. Peace was far from over, though, as the team is divided after Iron Man meddles with Loki's staff, accidentally creating an artificial intelligent murder bot. Ultron has arrived only to want a better world for humanity, and the only way he could achieve that reality is through extermination. Age of Ultron is our next step in the growing Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Funko did not hold back on this line. We have narrowed this specific section to strictly the exclusive Funko Pops, and they are all pretty great. Make sure you check out the previous list of common Pops here, and so let us continue our journey with Avengers: Age of Ultron.

There are a total of nine Exclusives Pops in this wave, with two characters getting doubles. Starting things off first is one of my favorite Pops from the film with the Marvel Collector Corp Hulkbuster. This 6" Pop features a different slim box, but it does not hold the back on all the cool popped detail. He is one of the only exclusive Pops to make its way onto the back of the packaging. Iron Man did get his own exclusive from Amazon (which both did and did not come with a sticker) that shows him unmasked. Black Widow picks up Captain America's shield with her GameStop exclusive. Captain America then got his own exclusive that was released for the 2015 San Diego Comic Con that features an unmasked version of him. Unmasked exclusives are always fun to see and it is a constant trend in the later Marvel Pop lines that still does not get old.

Captain America wasn't the only Funko to receive an SDCC 2015 exclusive as Ultron joined in on the fun too. Ultron upgrades to a creepy grinning smile with this exclusive that is not that far off from the original. Avengers: Age of Ultron finally showed off the Hulk taking Iron Man, and while we do not get to see what the Hulk saw, we do get two exclusives of him. Barnes & Noble starts it off with a special glow-in-the-dark version of the beast, which is similar to the original. Hot Topic did get a new deco for the Hulk that shows red eyes and a paler version of him. These are not much for variants, but Hulk fans can never get enough of big green. The Vision is the last character in this Funko deep dive, and he also got two exclusive Pops. FYE gave the newly created Avengers a new metallic deco for their exclusive. Target also received an exclusive of him too that gave him a half translucent mold. All three versions of Vision are unique in their own way and a must-have for completionists of Age of Ultron of the Funko MCU. If you can't get enough of Vison, then be on the lookout for upcoming WandaVision here and one of them includes a Chase.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe.