Funko NYCC 2023 Reveals – Star Wars, WB100, and Freddy Funko's

Funko is kicking off Heavy Metal Halloween at New York Comic Con 2023 this year and we have rounded up reveals for the event

Prepare to be spellbound and thrilled as Funko kicks off this year's New York Comic Con 2023 with Heavy Metal Halloween! They are pulling out all the stops this year with some impressive new and exclusive Pop Vinyls figures, including some new originals from Funko and magical crossover. Some of these new releases include the return of Darth Maul, a new adventure for Indiana Jones, and Warner Brothers continuing to celebrate their 100th anniversary. Fans have seen Looney Tunes X Scooby Doo Pops, but now they have entered Hogwarts with a new Harry Potter Collaboration! Lastly, Funko has conjured up something truly special for attendees of the Heavy Metal Halloween event with some limited 1,000 piece Pops. Some of these new releases can be seen below; all news about the event can be found here; check out some of the new reveals below:

Star Wars Darth Maul (Cybernetic)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones (with snakes)



WB 100 Years (Harry Potter x Looney Tunes) Bugs Bunny (Gryffindor) Lola Bunny (Ravenclaw) Sylvester (Slytherin) Porky Pig (Hufflepuff)



Freddy Funko Freddy Bones Freddy Bones (Black Light) – 1,000 Pieces

Heavy Metal Halloween Phil D. Graves (Glow) – 1,000 Pieces Sid Fishious (Glow) – 1,000 Pieces Jack Carver (Glow) – 1,000 Pieces Rusty Steel (Glow) – 1,000 Pieces



Funko Heavy Metal Halloween Will Go On Tour

"Not able to make it to this year's performance at New York Comic Con? There's still a chance to purchase your favorite merch and exclusives through select retail partners or through Funko.com, Loungefly.com, and MondoShop.com when shared exclusives go live. There will not be a lottery to purchase event exclusives on Funko.com. There will be a waiting room on our sites to serve customers in a first come, first served basis. Select Shared Exclusives will be available to the public on Friday, October 13th via Funko.com, and via the Funko HQ Everett and Hollywood store."

